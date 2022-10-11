Justice DY Chandrachud likely to be next CJI: From Sabrimala to free speech, know notable judgments by him

Justice DY Chandrachud (File photo)

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, who was recently appointed to the post, has named Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor, a proposal which will later be sent to the central government for official approval.

CJI UU Lalit is set to retire on November 8 and has handed a letter of recommendation to Justice DY Chandrachud for the post. This comes after the Union Law Ministry wrote to the Chief Justice, asking him to name his successor for the post.

If appointed to the post, the next Justice DY Chandrachud will become the 50th Chief Justice of India and will take over the post for a term of two years. Justice Chandrachud will retire from the post in November 2024.

A judge in the Supreme Court of India, Justice Dhananjay Y Chandrachud has announced several remarkable judgments in important cases over the years. Here are a few of his judgments that made a significant impact on the Indian judiciary.

Notable judgments delivered by Justice DY Chandrachud

Freedom of speech

In several prominent cases, Justice Chandrachud delivered major judgments on the issue of freedom of speech. In a case pertaining to the West Bengal government, DY Chandrachud said, “Free speech cannot be gagged for fear of the mob…Political freedoms impose a restraining influence on the state by carving out an area in which the state shall not interfere.”

Sabrimala Temple row

During the controversy surrounding the entry of women inside the Sabrimala Temple, Justice DY Chandrachud authored a judgment that stated that the prohibition of women of menstruating age inside the temple was discriminatory and violated the fundamental rights of women.

Adultery law in India

During a key judgment regarding the laws of adultery in Indian marriages, Justice Chandrachud termed the law as “unconstitutional”, calling for a constitutional commitment to equality and upholding the sexual autonomy of women in the country.

Sexual harassment at the workplace

In a landmark judgment against sexual harassment in the workplace, Justice DY Chandrachud held that “Sexual harassment at the workplace is an affront to the fundamental rights of a woman to equality under Articles 14 and 15 and her right to live with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution as well as her right to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business.”

