Justice DY Chandrachud - File Photo

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju anounced on Monday that the President of India has appointed Justice DY Chandrachud, the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court, as the 50th Chief Justice of India. Justice Chandrachud will take charge as the new CJI on November 9, he said.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November 2022," Rijiju tweeted.