Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, administered by President Droupadi Murmu. He made history by becoming the first Buddhist and the second Dalit individual to hold the nation's highest judicial position, following Justice K. G. Balakrishnan. With nearly four decades of legal experience, Justice Gavai is expected to lead the judiciary with integrity and fairness during his six-month tenure until November 23, 2025