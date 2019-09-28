'Just working on number of seats, will announce it soon': Uddhav Thackeray on BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra

Headlines

India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami's wrist position secrets, revealed by his childhood coach

Meet IAS officer Neha Byadwal, studied at IIT, left everything to crack UPSC exam at 24, got AIR...

Mystery School Code Reviews (Rina Bogart) Reliable Audio Frequency Soundtrack Program? Download PDF!

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami's wrist position secrets, revealed by his childhood coach

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

Meet the beautiful wives of Bangladeshi cricketers

10 foods rich in amino acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

Ram Charan pens heartfelt note as Chiranjeevi completes 45 years in films, thanks dad for instilling discipline

Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on replacing Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh in Don 3: 'We just couldn't...'

HomeIndia

India

'Just working on number of seats, will announce it soon': Uddhav Thackeray on BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra

Both the parties are expected to announce the seat-sharing arrangement for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly polls by Monday (September 30).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 03:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday assured that BJP and Shiv Sena will contest the forthcoming assembly election in Maharashtra together as both parties have already decided on the alliance.

"We'll contest together and going to announce it soon. We have already decided on the alliance. It is just that we are working on the number of seats," said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Both the parties are expected to announce the seat-sharing arrangement for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly polls by Monday (September 30). The elections are scheduled for October 21.

As per sources, Shiv Sena will get 128 seats while the BJP will field its candidates on 160 seats. 15 to 18 seats will be given to small alliance partner.

The discussion for the post of Deputy Chief Minister from the Shiv Sena will take place later, sources added.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Yes, we are in an alliance and will fight the state election together."

On seat-sharing formula, he said, "Earlier this year, during the Lok Sabha elections both Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackrey, agreed on 50-50 seat-sharing formula but now the BJP leaders are holding closed doors meeting in Delhi over seat-sharing."

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also there in the meeting and he must have gone back to Mumbai with a formula," added Raut.

He further said, "Shiv Sena believes in giving rather than taking. Considering Aditya Thackeray as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra is baseless. Thackrey family never runs behind power."

On the other hand, BJP sources have indicated that almost everything is final and both parties will fight elections together. BJP will retain the big brother status in the alliance and is expected to get around 20 more seats than the Shiv Sena, they said.

BJP has called the crucial Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Sunday to finalise the name of party candidates for Haryana and Maharashtra candidates.

The NCP and the Congress have already announced a seat-sharing agreement for Maharashtra polls, where both the parties would be contesting on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Dhoni has sacrificed…’: Gautam Gambhir’s big remark on former captain’s leadership

Meet Kabita Singh, from ordinary housewife to renowned YouTuber, her net worth is...

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

Rajasthan: Family welcomes baby with 26 fingers, celebrates her as divine incarnation

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE