Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Just paraphrasing the words of BR Ambedkar’: JNU VC clarifies her 'caste of Gods' remarks

The JNU Vice Chancellor sparked controversy with her remarks when she talked about the “caste” of several Hindu gods.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 12:26 PM IST

‘Just paraphrasing the words of BR Ambedkar’: JNU VC clarifies her 'caste of Gods' remarks
Jawaharlal Nehru University (File photo)

A day after her remarks during a lecture in which she had said that anthropologically Gods do not belong to the upper caste, JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said it is to the credit of Hinduism that great dissenters from Gautam Buddha to BR Ambedkar are celebrated.

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who delivered the Dr B R Ambedkar Lecture Series titled ‘Dr B R Ambedkar’s Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code’ said she was speaking on Ambedkar and gender justice, decoding uniform civil code and had to analyse what was his thought.

"I was speaking on Dr BR Ambedkar and gender justice, decoding uniform civil code so I had to analyse what was his thought so I was paraphrasing what he said in his books these are not my ideas," she said.

"I also said that Hinduism is the only religion and a way of life. Sanatan Dharma accepts dissent, diversity and difference. No other faith does it and it is to the credit of Hinduism that such great dissenters from Gautam Buddha to Ambedkar are celebrated," she added.

Referring to her remarks that all women, according to the ManuSmriti, "are Shudras", she said that she was analysing the work of Ambedkar.

"He wrote a lot on ManuSmriti and it is he who said all this. I was only analysing his viewpoint and he being the father of the Indian constitution and the chairman of the drafting committee- it is extremely important to understand his philosophy. When I was talking about gender justice it was very important for me to even analyse this point of view," she said.

"....so there is a controversy but this is what Dr Ambedkar has said so we have to look at it critically because he is one of the great dissenters. It is extremely important for modern India especially when we are going to the Amrit Kal and look into some of our great nationalists who have written a lot. These were not my thoughts. I am not as great and original as Dr Ambedkar. As a good academician, I was just analysing his views on gender and justice," she added.

READ | Illegal mining case: ED raids 11 locations linked to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s close aide

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
6900 cases, 4700 arrests: How UAPA is a prime weapon in India’s terror crackdown
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.