‘Just eating, increasing population is the nature of animals’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant sparks controversy

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sparked a controversy with his statement, where he said that eating and increasing population can be done by animals as well.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

File photo

In the midst of the population increase debate in the country, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has made a controversial statement. During a recent speech, Bhagwat said that eating and increasing the population is the “nature of animals” not humans.

This comes just after a recent United Nations (UN) report said that the population of India is set to surpass that of China in the next few years, a fact that can cause massive strain on the economy and development of the country.

While attending the convocation of the Shri Sathya Sai University of Human Excellence in Karnataka, Mohan Bhagwat made a big statement on population growth. The RSS chief said, “Sirf khana aur abaadi badhana to janwar bhi karte hai (just eating and increasing population is the nature of animals)”.

