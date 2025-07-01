Just days after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, another Air India flight -- AI 187 from Delhi to Vienna -- faced several serious and life-threatening warnings. Read on to know more on this.

Just days after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad last month, another Air India flight -- AI 187 from Delhi to Vienna -- faced several serious and life-threatening warnings. The Boeing 777 plane reportedly triggered a Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS) alert, in simpler terms a "don’t sink" warning, after the aircraft lost around 900 feet of altitude during its climb from Delhi, according to a report by The Times of India. The crashed Air India plane had 242 people onboard, with almost everyone losing their lives in the accident.

When did incident happen?

On June 14, two days after Air India's Flight 171 crashed in Ahmedabad following a failed takeoff, a Vienna-bound flight of the same airline was close to another tragedy. However, the pilots eventually managed to stabilise the plane and continued the flight safely to the Austrian capital. India's aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has since launched an investigation into the incident. It has summoned Air India’s head of safety, while both pilots of the flight have been suspended from flying duties until the probe is concluded, the TOI report added.

What happened on Vienna-bound flight?

According to flight tracking websites, the Vienna-bound flight departed Delhi at 2:56 am on June 14 amid stormy weather conditions as the capital city was experiencing a thunderstorm at the time. "The aircraft was involved in an inflight occurrence of stick shaker and GPWS caution. Soon after takeoff, stick shaker warning and GPWS don’t sink caution appeared. Stall warning came once and GPWS caution came twice," officials familiar with the incident told TOI.

Air India plane crash tragedy

The incident came less than 40 hours after Flight AI 171 -- carrying 242 people -- 230 passengers and 12 crew members -- crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad international airport, killing almost everyone on board. The crash marked one of India's deadliest aviation accidents ever. The plane crashed in a residential area close to the airport and killed dozens others on the ground. Ramesh Viswashkumar, a 40-year-old British citizen of Indian origin, is the sole survivor of the tragic incident.