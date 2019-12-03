'Just been sacked from Ayodhya case... for nonsense reason': Lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, who represented Muslim side

Advocate Rajeev Dhawan, who appeared for Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in Ayodhya case, on Tuesday took to his Facebook page and announced that he has been sacked by one of the parties Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. The lawyer has said the reasons citing which he has been sacked were 'total nonsense'.

"I don't know what were their compulsions but they confirmed to me it was a sacking. Now they are saying that I was sick and unavailable, it is a lie," Dhawan said.

The development has come just a day after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filed a review petition in the Supreme Court over its verdict on the landmark Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque case.

Taking to his Facebook wall, Dhawan wrote, "Just been sacked from the Babri case by Advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent a formal letter accepting the 'sacking' without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case."

Advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool to ANI: It is wrong to say that Mr Rajeev Dhawan was removed from case (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind review petition in Ayodhya case) because of his illness. Issue is that my client (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind) wanted to file the review petition yesterday itself. https://t.co/K9rNgsk0No — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

Speaking on the matter, Advocate-on-record Ejaz Maqbool said, "Issue is that my client (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind) wanted to file the review petition yesterday. It was to be settled by Rajeev Dhawan. I could not give his name in the petition because he was not available. It is not a big issue."

On his (Rajeev Dhawan) sacking, Ejaz Maqbool said, "It is wrong to say that Rajeev Dhawan was removed from the case (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind review petition in Ayodhya case) because of his illness. The issue is that my client (Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind) wanted to file the review petition yesterday itself."

On Sunday, spiritual leader, who was part of the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya case, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that it’s a right of Muslim bodies to file the review petition.

He said, "It's a right of Muslim bodies to file the review petition. They have an opportunity. But this matter has been resolved now, so I would request all to think over it (decision to file review petition). Both parties have accepted."

On being asked if 'Muslim bodies are adopting the double standard on Ram Temple issue by filing the review petition against Ayodhya Judgement', he said, "I will not be able to say anything on this."

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, who is the legal heir of original Ayodhya land dispute litigant M Siddiq on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its November 9 judgment that gave the land to Hindus while alloting an alternate 5-acre plot for construction of a Mosque.

The petition states that the top court "granted mandamus for the destruction of Babri Masjid to construct a temple of Lord Ram at the disputed site."

Earlier, Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, had told news agency ANI that the "apex court's verdict is beyond the understanding of many people", adding that "the purpose of filing the review petition is not because it is a matter of respect, but a religious issue."

He had also claimed that the mosque wasn't constructed over a temple. "The mosque was not built on a temple. Our religion is our duty and we will make all efforts to save it. We will respect the decision which the court will give," he said," he had said.

Meanwhile, Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani while speaking to Zee Media said, "he has never seen Rajeev Dhawan, nor he has ever talked or met him... Advocate Eijaz Maqbool used to coordinate with Rajeev Dhawan... on Monday when a review petition was filed in the case, it was mentioned that there will be a discussion with Rajeev Dhawan in the case but then they were informed that he was suffering from some dental problem."

"Since we had to file a review petition on Monday only, that's why his name (Rajeev Dhawan) was not there... Madani also said that they will always remain thankful to Rajeev Dhawan... he has not been separated from the case, in fact, if their review petition is accepted by the Supreme Court, then they will want Rajeev Dhawan to take part in the discussions."