Just 6 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in last 5 months, says Centre

According to the latest data given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, there was not a single ceasefire violation in the month of March this year.

New Delhi: In Jammu and Kashmir, the campaign of the Indian Army, security forces and the local police is paying off. In fact, according to the data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, there has been a huge reduction in infiltration from across the border, while there has also been a decrease in the cases of ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC). Statistics show that the antics of Pakistan are being continuously cracked down.

According to the latest data given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, there was not a single ceasefire violation in the month of March this year, while three years ago in the year 2018, 203 incidents of ceasefire violations were registered during the same period.

The ministry told the Lok Sabha that in January this year, there were 380 incidents of ceasefire, in February this figure was 278 and in March it was zero. After this, there was ceasefire violation only once in the month of April, 3 times in May and 2 times in June.

As per the data, the ceasefire was violated by Pakistan 2,140 times in the year 2018, 3,479 times in 2019 and 5,133 times in the year 2020.

Meanwhile, India's envoy to United Nations TS Tirumurti has called on Pakistan to vacate Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and reminded Islamabad that the onus is on them to create an atmosphere free from terror for talks. At a presser on the August agenda of the United Nations Security Council, Tirumurti said, "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. If there needs to be a change in status, it is the vacation of Pakistan occupied Kashmir."

He was responding to a Pakistani journalist who persistently raised Kashmir and India's abrogation of special status for the erstwhile state. As a custom, every UNSC president holds a presser on the first working day of the presidency. India, which is a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2 years, holds the presidency this month.