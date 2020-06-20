JunkOneChina: Twitter rages against 'One China' policy, calls for end of 'oppressive CCP regime'

A social media campaign with the hashtag #JunkOneChina has been trending worldwide since Friday. The campaign is reportedly aimed against the dubious 'One China' policy.

On this day, Twitterati hit out at China for its expansionist policies and creating uncertainty in areas like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang.

"There is and there can never be One China. It is a dubious policy drafted by the biggest conglomerate of human rights oppressors in living history called the CCP. The Uyghurs, the Tibetans, The Taiwanese, The Manchurians, and the Hongkongers will all fight and break out from the cages of the oppressive CCP regime," wrote a Twitter user.

The Uiyghurs, athe Tibetians, The Taiwanese, The Manchurians and the Honkongers will all fight and break out from the cages of the oppressive CCP regime. The world must break its silence against China. #JunkOneChina pic.twitter.com/V0CRaO54PQ — Junaid Khan (@ConnectJunaidd) June 19, 2020

Many tweets highlighted the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), headed by President of China Xi Jinping.

"The world must break its silence against China. Why is the west repeating its blunder that it did before World War II - Stop appeasing the Chinese regime and Xi the dictator! " said another Twitter user.

The world must break its silence against China. Why is the west repeating its blunder that it did before the World War-II. Stop appeasing the Chinese regime and dictatorship of Xi Jinping. The myth of One China has to be broken from its core ideology.#JunkOneChinaPolicy pic.twitter.com/e2mZqRrwlO — m srinivasulureddy (@aceduos) June 19, 2020

People expressed their anger on social media and said the myth of One China has to be broken from its core ideology.

Calls were made on social media about the people needing to raise their voice against the dubious One China policy with hashtag #JunkOneChina

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs experts believe that the time has come when India needs to change its foreign policy regarding China. India should rethink and revise its ‘One China’ policy and exploit the geographic, ethnic, and economic fault lines of China such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang.

As per experts, there are five points which need to be considered immediately:

India should allow Uyghur leaders to visit India. In the past, India has denied visas to many Uyghur leaders.

Expand relations with Taiwan since it is an economic and technology superpower.

There is a need to derecognize the annexation of Tibet and Turkestan.

Back a separate political system for Hong Kong.

Go for strategic defence alliance with Japan, Australia, and Vietnam.

India has been accused of capitulating to Chinese pressure and has earlier denied visas to Uyghur activists. In 2016, India had cancelled a visa granted to prominent Uyghur activist Dolkun Isa to attend a conference in Dharamsala after China had expressed displeasure about it.

When China itself does not adhere to the 'One India' policy and lays claim on Arunachal Pradesh and is simultaneously involved in carrying out activities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which is a part of India, then the question arises: Why is India apprehensive about having relations with a country like Taiwan?

Amid violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley of east Ladakh, Taiwan News has published an illustration showing a Hindu god battling a Chinese dragon, which became viral on social media. The viral illustration surfaced on social media in Taiwan shows that Hindu god Rama has drawn a bow and is preparing to shoot a huge arrow into a Chinese dragon with the title "We Conquer. We kill." The published illustration was widely shared and praised by Indian people on social media.

"This pic from Taiwan News is a good starting point for seriously considering #JunkOneChinaPolicy. Maybe we need to start trending this hashtag to make the GOI rethink its China policy," tweeted Sushant Sareen, senior fellow of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).