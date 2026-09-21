Jungle Raj Returns To Bihar? Disturbing video shows woman being confronted and harassed by unruly mob at night

Jamui Police have registered an FIR after a viral video showed a minor boy and girl allegedly being confronted and harassed by a group while they were out taking photographs.

A video showing two minors allegedly being harassed by a group of people in Bihar’s Jamui has gone viral on social media, prompting police intervention.

The footage, reportedly recorded at night, shows a boy and a girl surrounded by several people at a location in Jamui. The incident took place on September 19, according to Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal.

Bihar Police took note of the video after it began circulating online and directed Jamui Police to take necessary action.

What the videos show

In one video, several men can be seen surrounding the girl and the boy. During the confrontation, the two appear to be separated.

At one point, a person with his face covered appears to approach the girl and lift her by grabbing her from below. She can be heard screaming and appears to resist. The boy also tries to intervene as the confrontation continues.

The two eventually appear to leave the spot. A second video reportedly shows the same two minors on a scooter at another location. The same group appears to confront them again, leading to an argument. The two are later seen apparently pleading with the group before leaving.

VIDEO | Bihar: Jamui SP Vishwajeet Dayal says, "This video came to our notice this morning, in which two minor students were being misbehaved with. Based on the video, we identified the victims and recorded their statements. It came to light that the incident took place around 7… pic.twitter.com/yaWkMOO0M9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2026

Police identify victims and register FIR

Jamui SP Vishwajeet Dayal said police identified the two people seen in the videos and recorded their statements.

“Based on the video, we identified the victims and recorded their statements. It came to light that the incident took place around 7 pm on September 19. The two friends, a boy and a girl, had gone for coaching and had gone to the area where the incident occurred to take photographs. The incident happened in the Jamui police station area,” the officer told PTI.

The SP confirmed that both victims are minors and said the people allegedly involved in the incident have also been identified.

Accused to be arrested soon

According to Dayal, the victims had initially not filed a formal complaint. Police approached them after the video came to light, following which they submitted an application.

"The accused will be arrested soon. No formal complaint had been given by the victims yesterday. Today, when we approached them, they submitted an application, based on which we registered an FIR. Six to seven people are seen in the frame. No one has been named in the FIR; we identified the accused through the investigation, and action will be taken soon," he added.

Police said legal action would follow against those identified during the investigation.

Bihar Police responds to viral footage

The video also prompted calls on social media for the identification and arrest of those involved. Several users described the incident as harassment and alleged moral policing, while tagging Bihar Police and Jamui Police.

Responding to the circulation of the footage on X, the Bihar Police account tagged Jamui Police and wrote, “@JamuiPolice Please forward for information and necessary action.”

The police response confirmed that the video had come to the attention of authorities. The subsequent statement from Jamui Police provided details about the victims, location and FIR.