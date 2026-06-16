June 2026 Holiday: Muharram 2026 to bring 3-day weekend for students, employees; check state-wise holiday list here

Muharram 2026 on June 26 may lead to a 3-day weekend for students and employees, depending on state-wise holiday announcements and school schedules.

A government holiday for Muharram on Friday, June 26, may create a long weekend for many students, parents and working professionals across several parts of India, depending on local holiday schedules.

How many days' holiday?

Muharram is a government holiday on June 26. It falls on a Friday this year. When it is combined with the weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday. It could result in a three-day break for schools, colleges and offices. These regions usually follow the weekend cycle. In some areas, there might be closures if institutions have a holiday on the fourth Saturday. This could make the break longer for some government and banking employees, especially if their institutions observe this holiday.

Impact on Schools, Colleges and Offices

Schools and colleges that have classes from Monday to Saturday might stay closed on Friday and the weekend. This gives students a break. Some schools and colleges have different schedules or have classes on Saturdays. They might not give a three-day break. Government offices, banks and private companies will follow their holiday rules.

These rules can be different in each state. The break comes just after schools in states like Tamil Nadu reopened in early June. Colleges usually start their academic year in late June or early July. This break happens early in the year when there's not much work to do. Schools and colleges have a workload at this time. The break is a time for students to relax.

Also read: Farah Khan jokes about Akshay Kumar’s helicopter travel during Tees Maar Khan shoot: 'Main paise kha gaya?'

Regional variations and travel plans

While June 26 is a Muharram holiday, the actual break length varies. It depends on what state governments and institutions decide. If your family is planning a trip or wants to attend religious events, you should check what schools, colleges and employers are announcing. The holiday schedules may differ across regions, so it is essential to check announcements.