July 18 D-Day for Congress-JD(S) govt in Karnataka

It's final. The D-day for the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka to prove its majority on the floor of the house will be July 18. After, what was said to be, a heated debate between the opposition and ruling coalition leaders at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday, it was finally decided that in three days, CM Kumaraswamy will move the trust motion.

"We sought to move a no-confidence motion and submitted a letter to the secretary. We wanted to start discussions today, but the CM said he will move a trust motion on Thursday. We've accepted it," said BJP state chief and CM aspirant BS Yeddyurappa.

The last two weeks have seen the coalition's problems worsen with 12 MLAs resigning on July 6. In all, 16 coalition MLAs, including ministers, have submitted their resignations, while two independents have withdrawn support. The Speaker has had to maintain status quo with respect to the resignations owing to the Supreme Court's order. On Tuesday, the SC will resume arguments on whether the MLAs can be disqualified before their resignations are being accepted.

Meanwhile, the coalition is making a last-ditch attempt to woo back its MLAs. Hectic parleys with rebel minister MTB Nagaraj had fallen flat after he decided to take a flight to Mumbai after giving assurances to the Congress leaders that he will rethink on his decision. He, along with four other Congress dissidents, have now moved the Supreme Court as well, asking for their resignations to be accepted. Nagaraj is said to have agreed to jump ship to the BJP, after assurances from the latter that a ticket will be given to his son. Though BJP denies involvement in the dissidence, the signs are for everyone to see with party leaders escorting the rebels to the Mumbai hotel. "Their 15 MLAs are in Mumbai, two independents are with us and 1-2 more have promised us support. Another 2-3 MLAs want to join BJP," revealed BS Yeddyurappa after the BAC meeting.

However, the coalition is still attempting to put up a brave face. "We will prove majority. You don't worry about it," said CM Kumaraswamy.

Last-Ditch Effort

The coalition is making a final bid to woo back rebel MLAs. ‘We’ll prove majority,’ CM Kumaraswamy said

‘There will be a BJP govt in place in next 3-4 days,’ retorted BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa

