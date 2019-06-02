Jt secys brief Home Minister Amit Shah, Governors come calling

Satyapal Malik said he briefed Shah on the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir and on the ensuing Amarnath Yatra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, soon after assuming office on Saturday, met with top officials and others including Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

He denied having any talks regarding the State Assembly elections in J&K saying it is a subject related to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“Election is not my subject, the polls will take place when Election Commission will decide about it,” said Malik.

Kashmir is expected to be a focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto like abrogation of Art 370 and Art 35A of the Constitution. The Centre’s muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government.

Shah is expected to take radical steps over three key matters one of which includes the abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A and the quelling of Kashmiri separatism.

The abrogation of the above articles was the cornerstone of BJP’s Lok Sabha 2019 manifesto and Amit Shah himself has promised that they would be repelled after the BJP gets a majority in both houses of the parliament.

Another prime area of focus would be to revitalize the security establishment to ensure that Pulwama like terrorist attacks, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, do not recur.

Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao too made “courtesy calls” to Shah earlier during the day.

—With input from Agencies