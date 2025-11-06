JSSC Vacancy 2025: Notification out for 737 home guard posts; check eligibility, how to apply and more

The Jharkhand Home Guard Department has released a total of 737 vacancies for rural and urban home guard posts. The application for the required posts will start November 18, 2025 and continue till December 21, 2025.

The Jharkhand Home Guard Department has released a total of 737 vacancies for rural and urban home guard posts. The application for the required posts will start November 18, 2025 and continue till December 21, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website - recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in

Eligibility

In order to apply for the rural home guard posts, candidates must have passed Class 7 and for urban home guard posts, candidates must have cleared Class 10th. The minimum age required for the post is 19 years and the maximum is 40.

How to apply

1. Visit the official website - recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in

2. On home page, click on 'Apply Online'

3. Select 'new registration' and fill in the required details

5. Log in to the site using your credentials

6. Provide all necessary details, as sought

7. Upload the required documents and pay the fees

8. Cross check all details before submitting the form

9. Download a copy of the form for future references