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JSSC-CGL Row: Why Jharkhand HC stayed Govt’s exam cancellation order amid protests

The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

JSSC-CGL Row: Why Jharkhand HC stayed Govt’s exam cancellation order amid protests
JSSC-CGL Row: Why Jharkhand HC stayed the Govt’s exam cancellation order amid protests (Source: X/ANI)
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The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the Hemant Soren-led-government's order cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations and appointments. The state government had decided on student protests over the alleged irregularities in the examinations held by the recruiting agencies.  The move comes as successful JSSC-CGL candidates, appointed in various Jharkhand government departments, staged a protest. 

Jharkhand HC stays Govt's order on JSSC-CGL cancellation amid protests

The court passed the order while hearing various petitions filed by the newly appointed officers against the government's decision. The matter was heard by Justice Deepak Roshan of the Jharkhand High Court. Advocates Indrajit Sinha and Amritansh Vats represented the petitioners before the court.

The court observed that the cancellations appeared to violate the principles of natural justice, leading to the stay. The Court asked the State to furnish its reply by September 15, the next date of hearing.

Over 2,000 candidates who cleared the JSSC-CGL exam fear losing their jobs after the state government announced cancelling the JSSC-CGL exam. Three candidates, including Assistant Section Officers, have filed petitions, calling the decision “unilateral” and against natural justice. The petitioners argued that candidates selected on merit should not be punished for alleged irregularities committed by others, particularly when the results and appointments were made through due process and court directions. They have sought protection of their jobs and an urgent hearing.

Jharkhand CM announces JSSC-CGL cancellation

The Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government released a list of 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) that were cancelled following irregularities, amid student protests over the issue. The government said the cancellations followed "complaints regarding irregularities in ongoing examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and executed through TDPL, and based on facts brought before the government during the CID investigation.

Soren announced that the state government had decided to cancel all activities associated with TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), including the examinations conducted, the results published and the candidates selected, and the state Cabinet also decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations. Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present. Aspirants had become emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

The cancelled examinations include recruitment tests for drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers, among others. The list also includes examinations for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and various administrative and technical posts.

(With inputs from ANI)

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