JP Nadda’s convoy attack: MHA calls 3 West Bengal IPS officers on central deputation

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday called upon three senior IPS officers to serve in the central deputation. This comes after the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal.

The three senior IPS officers were responsible for BJP chief J P Nadda's security in West Bengal.

Reacting to the Centre's move, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee said, that the Centre was resorting to coercive means to intimidate the state administration, and the top officials were summoned at the behest of the Union Home Minister.

Earlier, the MHA had summoned Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra asking them to present themselves on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state, following Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's report on the attack on Nadda's convoy by alleged supporters of the ruling TMC in South 24 Parganas district on December 10.

Nadda's convoy was attacked at Diamond Harbor in 24 Parganas district, just 65 km from Kolkata. According to the information, two vehicles of JP Nadda's convoy were passing through the Shirakol turn of Diamond Harbor. There was a crowd of BJP supporters on both sides of the road. In many places, TMC workers also stood with the party flag.

During the passing of the convoy, a large brick was thrown on the vehicles. When the brick was thrown on the convoy, party president JP Nadda, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were sitting in the vehicles. Kailash Vijayvargiya was injured in the attack, while JP Nadda survived due to being in a bulletproof vehicle. Vijayvargiya' driver did not stop the vehicle during the stone-pelting or it could have caused more damage.

The BJP alleges that JP Nadda was the target of the attackers. The party says that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers tried to surround and kill the BJP workers along with stone-pelting. TMC workers also surrounded and thrashed a BJP worker who was travelling on a bike.

Condemning the attack, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that this is the extent of anarchy in the state. "Is this how the national president of a political party is welcomed in Bengal? People should decide in this direction that we till when will we allow an insult to Bengal and its culture." Everyone, from Home Minister Amit Shah to Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, condemned the incident in West Bengal and sought answers from state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On the contrary, instead of giving any answer to the BJP's allegations, the Chief Minister of West Bengal has raised a question on the saffron party. Mamta said, "I respect the opposition party, yet if you are not satisfied, I cannot do anything. But what do you guys do with me when I go to Delhi? Whenever I went to Delhi, the people of BJP besieged my house, there was a ruckus outside my house," she alleged.