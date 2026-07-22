JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta amid ongoing protest: Report

Activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on the orders of the Delhi High Court.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and MoS in the PMO Jitendra Singh visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday to check on activist Sonam Wangchuk, sources said. The visit comes as the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar marks its 32nd day, with demands centered on the alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

This move comes after CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke said there would be no more dialogue with the government, telling late-night protesters that officials must come to Jantar Mantar if they want talks.

Sonam Wangchuks shift to Medanta

Sonam Wangchuk, who started an indefinite fast on June 28, was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital Tuesday evening and moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further care, following a Delhi High Court directive. The court ordered the immediate transfer after hearing a petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo.

Wangchuk was brought to Medanta Hospital around 7:30 pm in an ambulance with tight security. According to a Medanta official, he is in ICU 8 under Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist.

“At the time of discharge, his vital parameters were stable. However, pancytopenia persists, and his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L," Safdarjung hospital said in a statement.

Despite the transfer from Safdarjung Hospital, the activist has continued his indefinite hunger strike. Meanwhile, thousands of students and supporters returned to Jantar Mantar a day after violent clashes during a Parliament march to resume the agitation.

CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar continues

More than 5,000 people reassembled at Jantar Mantar after Monday’s clash with Delhi Police in the 'Sansad Chalo' march. CJP leaders said the agitation will continue indefinitely, but no more Parliament marches will be held, citing excessive police action on Monday.

The CJP is an organic movement against paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the exam system. It began after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant referred to youngsters as "cockroaches". The group has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. The agitation gained momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk and students from the Left-affiliated AISA joined the hunger strike.