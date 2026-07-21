JP Nadda, Arvind Kejriwal visit RML hospital, meet students injured in police action over CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march

JP Nadda and Arvind Kejriwal visited RML Hospital to meet those injured in the CJP’s protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The CJP demands Pradhan’s resignation, compensation and Wangchuk’s release.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi to meet people injured during Monday’s violent protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda's hospital visit

JP Nadda reached RML Hospital to meet protesters injured during the demonstration and held a meeting with doctors. Nadda had also met with a CJP delegation at his home the day before. Chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were part of the delegation. The CJP presented him with three demands: the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital; the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET applicants who reportedly committed suicide.

In a post on X, Nadda said the proposal for talks came from the protesters and described the discussion as cordial. He added that after detailed verbal talks, the delegation submitted a written memorandum around 4 pm.

Ranka said Nadda assured them he would discuss the matter 'at the appropriate level', but did not commit.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hospital visit

Arvind Kejriwal met injured students and their families at RML Hospital with Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh. 'In the barbaric attack carried out by the Modi government on unarmed children, many children were injured, and many policemen were also injured,' Kejriwal told reporters. He said most students had been discharged except for one girl.

Kejriwal said that AAP leaders would visit the Parliament Street Police Station to obtain information regarding detentions and FIRs. 'The police should make public the complete list of FIRs and the list of children arrested without an FIR,' he said on X. Which prison are they in? No youngster or their parents need to be concerned. Additionally, AAP MPs protested the NEET-UG paper leak outside Makar Dwar in Parliament.

Also read: PM Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak, calls it 'ghor paap', vows stern action

What happened during CJP 'Sansad Chalo' march

The CJP held a 'Sansad Chalo' march demanding Pradhan’s resignation, leading to clashes with Delhi Police, who used lathis and tear gas. The confrontation resulted in over 118 police injuries and 60 protester injuries. While police accused the protesters of violence and damage, the CJP alleged excessive force. The event disrupted Parliamentary proceedings, prompting opposition concern. CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke announced that protests would continue until their demands are met.