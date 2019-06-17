JP Nadda appointed as BJP working president

The BJP has appointed JP Nadda as party's working president, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Monday.

Speaking to media outside Parliament on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said, "BJP won several elections under leadership of Amit Shah. But since Prime Minister has appointed him (Amit Shah) as Home Minister, he (Shah) himself said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else.

Therefore, BJP Parliamentary board has selected JP Nadda as working president.

However, Amit Shah, who have won several elections for the party over the years will remain as its national president.

JP Nadda has been elected as party's working president in BJP Parliamentary board meeting which was held in Delhi today.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and other newly elected MPs took oath as Lok Sabha members on the commencement of 17th Lok Sabha session. The oath-taking will continue tomorrow as several others MPs are yet to take oath as Lok Sabha member.

On 19th June, PM Modi has called a meeting with all the party presidents to discuss 'One nation One election' and other issues, since the first budget session after the newly formed government has started.