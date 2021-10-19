Journey of the rising startup DevelopXmedia by the young entrepreneur Shreyansh Gupta

Shreyansh Gupta is a successful entrepreneur, digital marketing expert, and content creator from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. He was born in 2001 and began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 18. He has been working hard to achieve his ambitions since he was 14 years old. Shreyansh was always driven to innovation, and he was a curious learner. As a result, he learned everything he could about the internet, social media, and online marketing at the age of 14. It was the result of such incredible feats that he is hailed as one of the youngest social media marketers.

With time his diligence paid off. Digital marketing has grown in popularity over time, and some businesses prefer it over traditional marketing. As a result, Shreyansh Gupta decided to take his first step into entrepreneurship and founded DevelopXmedia Pvt. Ltd. The entrepreneur launched his agency at the age of 18 and worked hard to expand it on a national and worldwide scale.

Shreyansh, the youngest social media marketer, started a few subsidiary businesses under his main firm after his company's success.

To enrich other people about the technicalities of the digital world and to help people with amazing and informative knowledge, he established HelpingRoot, an information platform where people can get access to fresh and quality information and content. The content and information shall be in the form of text, videos, posts, podcasts, etc.

As a passionate finance enthusiast and trader, he has also established a finance platform known as FinanceSaga wherein he shares critical information and knowledge about various finance tools, patterns, trends, and news.

The major objective for shreyansh in regards to FinanceSaga was to establish a platform that could educate Indian people about the benefits and application of financial literacy.

Apart from this, Shreyansh also owns his own hosting solutions company, HostBlur, and his own media agency, PRTales.

Shreyansh decided to broaden his horizons and learn how to create content. Gupta is now one of India's finest content creators, and he achieved this feat with his efforts and commitment.

When asked how he feels to be successful at such a young age, entrepreneur Shreyansh Gupta says, "It feels good. I have worked hard to reach this stage in my career. Even though I am happy, I want to keep growing. I want to start more agencies, take my business globally and build a team that will handle top brands. Hopefully, in the coming months, I will tick these goals off my bucket list too."

The success of DevelopXmedia shines through Shreyansh’s hard work. It is also the reason why DevelopXmedia is the best digital marketing company in Agra.

Shreyansh Gupta is an optimistic person and believes that if he keeps giving his best, the results will always be in his favor. We hope for lots of success for the young and shining entrepreneur.

Feel free to connect with Shreyansh on his Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shreyanshguptag/

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)