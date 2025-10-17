Journey from Mumbai's Versova to Madh Island in 10 minutes? 1 hour coastal link ride to get easier with BMC’s bridge, project to cost a whopping Rs...

The bridge is all the more special for Mumbaikars as it is expected to reduce travel time between Madh Island and Versova in western Mumbai from over 1 hour to 10 minutes. The travel time will reduce as the distance will also lessen from the earlier 22 km to just 1.5 km.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has permitted building the proposed Madh-Versova Bridge in Mumbai. The project, which is estimated to cost close to Rs 2400 crore, has received in-principle environmental clearance, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said earlier this week. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal said that the approval was made possible after the Maharashtra government sent its recommendations to the Centre.

For the unversed, the bridge was first proposed in the 1967 Development Plan, and now Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is coordinating efforts to ensure its time-bound implementation.

You can soon travel from Versova to Mudh Island in 10 minutes; here's how

The bridge is all the more special for Mumbaikars as it is expected to reduce travel time between Madh Island and Versova in western Mumbai from over 1 hour to 10 minutes. The travel time will reduce as the distance will also lessen from the earlier 22 km to just 1.5 km. The bridge will provide a direct road link, removing the need for long detours or ferry services. The Versova-Madh Island bridge will be integrated with the upcoming Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road.

As per Piyush Goyal, the bridge is part of a wider connectivity plan that includes the Dahisar-Bhayandar Coastal Road, a Rs 2200 crore project for bridges and road widening in the Malad area, and the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel. His statement further noted that the bridge's cable-stayed design aims to minimise environmental disturbance by reducing the number of supporting pillars in sensitive coastal areas. The reduction in travel time is also expected to lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

