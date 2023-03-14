Journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away

Ved Pratap Vaidik (File)

Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passed away on Tuesday. He was 78.

The journalist was currently working as a political analyst and a columnist. In his illustrious career of many decades, he had held several important positions. He was the founding editor of PTI's Hindi service, Bhasha.

He was the Editor (Opinion) of the Navbharat Times.

He was the Chairman of an initiative called Bharatiya Bhasha Sammelan. He also held other important positions.

He was considered as the towering figure of Hindi journalism.