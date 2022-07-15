Search icon
Journalist found dead days after going out to report on heavy rains in Telangana

The deceased belonged to Jagtial town and is survived by his wife and two children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

The body of a TV journalist was found on Friday morning near Ramajipet

The body of a TV journalist, who got swept away in the floods while heading to report on the heavy rains in Telangana a few days ago, was found on Friday morning near Ramajipet in the outskirts of Jagtial district, police said.

Jameer (36), a scribe working for a news channel at Jagtial, went to Raikal village in the district to cover the flood-related news on July 12. He was missing since going out to file a report on the situation.

“As the water level was very high, the car in which he was travelling slipped into the flood water," Raikal Assistant Sub Inspector Devender said. The vehicle was retrieved from a flooded area on Thursday, the policeman said.

The police and revenue officials camped there and searched the area. However, the journalist’s body was found at Ramajipet village on Friday morning, he said. The deceased belonged to Jagtial town and is survived by his wife and two children, Devender said.

MLA M Sanjay Kumar, Jagtial District Collector G Ravi, Superintendent of Police Sindu Sharma, and others visited the spot. 

“Since the body was decomposed, the post-mortem was conducted at the scene where the body was found," police added.

