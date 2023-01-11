Search icon
Joshimath ‘sinking': Protests delay demolition of tilted hotels, locals refuse to vacate without ‘proper’ compensation

Two JCBs, a big crane and two tipper trucks, along with 60 labourers were brought in for demolition of two hotels which have leaned towards each other

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Joshimath ‘sinking': Protests delay demolition of tilted hotels, locals refuse to vacate without ‘proper’ compensation
Locals protest against the government's decision to demolish the hotels after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath | Photo: PTI

Joshimath: The demolition work to raze structures damaged due to land subsidence in Uttarakhand`s Joshimath saw a huge protest by locals, who were not ready to vacate their houses unless they are not paid `proper` compensation for their losses.

A large number of police along with SDRF, NDRF personnel was deployed for smooth demolition on Tuesday but the locals turned down the administration`s request to vacate buildings.

Two JCBs, a big crane and two tipper trucks, along with 60 labourers were brought in for demolition of two hotels -- Malari Inn and Mount View -- which have leaned towards each other. But, due to heavy protests, the demolition could not be started till late evening. However, water, electricity, telephone lines were removed from the area by the administration.

The affected residents are demanding `proper` rehabilitation and compensation. They said that they will not vacate buildings until the government does not give them proper compensation and rehabilitation.

In support of the affected people, villagers also reached Joshimath and took out a procession.

