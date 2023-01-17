Search icon
Joshimath sinking crisis: IMD predicts rain, snowfall in coming days; may cause more land subsidence in Uttarakhand town

The meteorological agency forecasts rain and snow in Joshimath, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh on January 19, 20, 23, and 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

Photo: ANI

The coming four days will be very tough for the residents of Joshimath in Uttarakhand which is already going through land subsidence rendering people homeless.

Adding to the woes of the people, the meteorological department has predicted rain and snowfall in Joshimath, Chamoli and Pithoragarh on January 19, 20, 23 and 24.

According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of change in the weather pattern in the state due to the re-activation of Western Disturbance in these four days.

“There is a possibility of rain on January 19 and 20, while on January 23 and 24, there is a possibility of snowfall along with rain,” said Bikram Singh, director of Meteorological Center Dehradun.

In such a situation, the government, administration and district administration will have to be alert in the disaster-affected area of Joshimath, he added.

Hundreds of residents have been shifted to relief centres in safe places after land subsidence began in Joshimath.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores of rupees for the affected families of Joshimath.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

“For the time being, interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh per family is being given. An advance amount of Rs 1 lakh has been given to the affected land owners or families due to landslides in the affected area before the permanent settlement displacement policy is prepared,” Dhami told reporters during his visit to Joshimath last week.

The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 50,000 have been given by the state disaster authority to each family as a non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and immediate needs of their buildings.

