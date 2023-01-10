Joshimath sinking crisis: 5 reasons why Uttarakhand’s holy town is sinking

Joshimath in Uttarakhand is currently sinking (Photo - PTI)

The crisis in Uttarakhand’s holy town Joshimath is now intensifying with the government confirming that the town is indeed sinking, leading to the displacement of thousands of people living in the town. The families have now been moved to safe locations, while Centre is trying to fix the issue.

During the expert survey of Joshimath, scientists discovered huge cracks on the walls and floors of houses, as well as deep cracks on roads and foundations of infrastructural projects. Now, people are blaming climate change and infrastructural projects for this crisis.

While speaking to PTI, the director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Kalachand Sain revealed the top reasons behind the Joshimath sinking crisis, noting down three key factors which played a role in the ground of Joshimath's verging collapse.

Mr Sain told PTI, “The three principal factors are Joshimath's vulnerable foundations as it was developed on the debris of a landslide triggered by an earthquake more than a century ago, its location in seismic zone V which is more prone to earthquakes besides gradual weathering and water percolation which reduce the cohesive strength of the rocks over time.”

Here are 5 reasons why Uttarakhand’s Joshimath is sinking

NTPC Hydro Power project is one of the reasons why the Joshimath surface is facing instability. The Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Plant is a 520 MW run-of-river hydroelectric project, which has led to the ground and river of Joshimath being disturbed.

Tourism and construction activities in Joshimath are of prime reasons why the town is sinking, as per experts. The town sees a footfall of lakhs every year, which is why the landslide-prone ground is facing instability.

The increasing population and tourism in Joshimath have given rise to a lot of development such as an increased number of restaurants and hotels, which further leads to developmental projects and construction activities.

Joshimath is a former landslide and earthquake zone, which means that the majority of the town has been constructed on the debris of landslides, leading to smooth and eroded rocks and loose soil on the surface.

Experts say that Joshimath is located in seismic zone V which is more prone to earthquakes besides gradual weathering and water percolation which reduce the cohesive strength of the rocks over time.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Joshimath sinking: Supreme Court asks petitioner to mention PIL on Tuesday for urgent listing