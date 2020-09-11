Headlines

JoSAA Counselling 2020 for admission into IITS, NITs to commence from Oct 6, check full schedule

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the schedule for counselling for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses based on the results of JEE Main 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020. Candidates can check the full schedule on the official website-josaa.nic.in.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2020, 12:57 AM IST

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the schedule for counselling for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses based on the results of JEE Main 2020 and JEE Advanced 2020. Candidates can check the full schedule on the official website-josaa.nic.in.

The counselling process will begin from October 6. Candidates interested in applying for IITs and NITs should check the schedule so that they can plan accordingly as soon as the results are out.

This year due to circumstances arising from COVID-19, the minimum qualifying marks has dropped. Moreover, the date of starting of the academic sessions has not been confirmed yet.

Admission toNITs, IIEST, IIITs and GFTIs would be based on the JEE Main results, while, admission to IITs will be based on the JEE Advanced 2020 Result.

Six rounds of seat allocation will occur starting from October 17 to November 9.  

During the counselling of JoSAA, two rounds of mock allotment will be held to help the candidates make the correct choices for the ACTUAL allotment round.

The seat allocation result will be released in online mode.

Candidates will have to select their choice of courses and colleges accordingly to their eligibility.

Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA starts from October 6. 

Click on the link for complete schedule

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who passed the JEE Mains exam will be selected to apply for JEE Advanced for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). 

The provisional official answer key for JEE Mains exam was released on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The JEE examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020 at 660 exam centres in 233 cities, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27.

JEE Advanced is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 IIT colleges across India.

