Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Jorhat is one of the most important constituencies of Assam and is likely to see a keen tussle between BJP and Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The second most important city of Assam, Jorhat needs no introduction. It has a rich cultural history and is an important centre for tea production in the state.

Congress has an impressive track record from this seat losing only twice. In 1984, AGP candidate won and in 2014, sitting Congress MP was defeated by BJP tribal leader Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. However, Tasa has not been renominated by BJP owing to poor performance. The party has put their faith in young leader Topon Gogoi. Gogoi started his politics from AASU, and is currently the power minister of the state. While BJP has gone for a new face, Congress too has fielded Sushanta Borgohain. Kanak Gogoi from CPI is also in the fray.

The challenge for BJP is to ensure that the tribal voters particularly the tea producers continue reposing their faith on the saffron outfit. How much Tasa's non-selection would cost the party is something to watch out for. As for Congress, like in the entire state, it is also trying to regroup itself in Jorhat. It would hope to exploit some fissures in BJP- AGP alliance as some workers are unhappy with renewed tie-up with the saffron party.

From Jorhat, Bijoy Krishna Handique has won six times before losing to Modi wave in 2014 when he was defeated by over a lakh votes. Congress stalwart and former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi has represented the constituency twice in Lok Sabha in 1971 and 1977. Debeshwar Sarmah of Congress was the first MP from this constituency winning in 1951.

With over 12.34 lakh voters according to 2014 estimate, Jorhat constituency is made up of Assembly segments of Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Teok, Amguri, Nazira, Mahmara, Sonari, Thowra,Sibsagar.