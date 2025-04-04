The incident took place on Tuesday (April 1), when several students went to meet Gore around 2 pm, protesting the lack of infrastructure and academic activities on campus despite high fees.

Earlier this week, a group of students at the Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) -- affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) -- appealed to the institute's director to provide more facilities and match it to the "exorbitant" fees charged by the college.

In response to the students' requests, the director -- Professor Bharati Gore -- allegedly threatened students. "Joote se peetungi, keep quiet. (I’ll hit you with my shoe, keep quiet)," the professor could be heard saying in a purported video, that has been circulating on social media.

Gore, however, has denied the allegations.

When did the incident happen?

The incident took place on Tuesday (April 1), when several students went to meet Gore around 2 pm, protesting the lack of infrastructure and academic activities on campus despite high fees.

According to the latest fee structure available on the DSJ website, the annual fee for first-year students of its Five-Year Integrated Program in Journalism (FYIPJ) and Master of Journalism (MJ) is Rs 79,820.

For subsequent years of FYIPJ and second year of MJ, it is Rs 69,620.

Who is Prof. Gore?

Prof. Gore was appointed as the director of DSJ in January this year for a period of one year after the retirement of previous director, Professor JP Dubey. Gore holds BA, MA, and PhD degrees, and had had started her teaching career in 2001 with a stint at the Shivaji University, Kolhapur. She has also taught at the University of Pune and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad. She had joined as a professor at the Delhi University last year.

What did she allege?

Gore has denied all allegations against her. "The students misbehaved with me first, in response to which I asked them not to do so. They are misleading people with a one-sided story," Gore told The Indian Express.

The students have since apologised to the authorities and "the matter has been closed," she further said.

What are the students saying?

Students at the DSJ have denied issuing any apology. They have alleged there are no computer labs, library facilities, WiFi facility in the basement, and air conditioning. "The DSJ management is non-cooperative…There is no transparency in funds allocated to society and events," a student told the publication.