Jolt to Mamata Banerjee as former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee joins BJP

The BJP's strength in Bengal went up by a notch on Wednesday after former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, once a trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, joined the party. The CM and Chatterjee have been at loggerheads since last year.

Chatterjee's entry into BJP is being considered a big blow to the ruling Trinamool Congress as he wields considerable influence in the city's municipal corporation. "Sovan's joining will serve BJP an extra edge in coming corporation elections in Bengal and TMC is all set to lose Kolkata corporation this time," said senior BJP leader Mukul Roy.

However, the BJP did not disclose what role Chatterjee would play in the party. Sources said a part of BJP's top leadership was initially apprehensive about taking Chatterjee on board as faces a case in the Narada sting operation, which had shown politicians and officials doling out favours to a company for money.

Chatterjee apart, his friend Baisakhi Bandyopadhya, who has been active in TMC's professsors' organisation, also joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, a drama unfolded after TMC legislator and actor Deboshree Roy reached the BJP office to join the party. Sources said Chatterjee was opposed to her joining the BJP. Later, Mukul Roy said he had no idea about Roy's intentions.

