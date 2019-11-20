Joint global response 'too slow' against cross-border terrorism, says Indian diplomat at security conference

In an effort to bring the international community's focus towards cross-border finance, propaganda to fuel terrorism, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said at a high-level special event of UN and Shanghai Cooperation Organization that cross-border terrorism is destabilising entire regions, and that the 'coordinated response' of international agencies is 'too slow" to respond to it.

Highlighting the issue of cross-border terrorism at an event named, ' Cooperation to promote peace, security and stability: preventing the linking of terrorism with organized crime and its financing through drug trafficking', Akbaruddin said,"UN-designated terrorist organizations such as ISIL, Al-Shabab, Al-Qaida, Boko Haram,Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, continue to .destabilise entire regions through their cross-border financing, propaganda&recruitment, including by using-rather abusing-evolving global public goods such as the cyberspace and social media." He also stressed that the "cross -border nature" of these activities offers a serious challenge to international agencies combatting terrorism whose coordinated response time is "too slow to be effective."

He also highlighted the nexus between criminal groups and terrorists, by financing terror outfits through drug trafficking, arms dealing, money laundering, counterfeiting.

"Terrorist organizations are engaging in lucrative criminal activities such as human trafficking to raise funds. Criminal groups have joined hands with terrorists to provide illicit financing through drug trafficking, arms dealing, selling looted antiquities, money laundering and counterfeiting. Depending upon the circumstances, these groups can coexist, cooperate and even converge," he said.

"The terror-crime nexus is an existential global threat, the contours of which are mutating every day. To combat this menace we will all need to keep ahead of the new trends and technologies - something that can only be achieved if we work together, with a zero-tolerance approach, bereft of double standards. India is committed to supporting such cooperation with the UN system and its global partners." he added.

He also requested the anti-terror financing watchdog, Financial Action task force (FATF) to take necessary steps to keep a check on illicit financing, drug trade and counterfeiting. "Terrorist organizations have to recruit and train fighters, buy weapons and equipment, wage propaganda campaigns, and plan and carry out operations. These activities cost money, so understanding how groups raise, store, move, and spend that money helps to bring terrorists to justice and deters others from harbouring them or funding or joining their organizations," he said.

He also stressed on the fact that criminal activities in cyberspace are on the rise with the increase in usage of virtual currencies, encrypted communications and artificial intelligence. He stated that global forces are ill-equipped to fight the illicit activities in cyberspace.

He further welcomed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) cooperation with The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to tackle "illicit narcotics trafficking."