Assam JEE Main 2020 topper arrested for allegedly using an impersonator to sit for the exam

Boy from Assam who topped the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Mains by securing 99.8 percent marks, has been arrested by the Assam police for allegedly using an impersonator to sit for the exam in place of him. JEE exams is the basis for admission in India's top engineering colleges, including the prestigious IITs.

Police made the arrests after a complaint was lodged by some Mitradev Sharma on October 23, who alleged that the candidate did not appear for the test held on September 5. Sharma claimed that someone else had written the examination at a centre in Guwahati.

The candidate Neel Nakshatra Das, his father, a doctor by profession Dr Jyotirmoy Das, and three other accomplices have also been taken into the custody. They will be produced in a local court on Thursday.

Once the complaint was lodged, the Assam police constituted a special team to investigate into the matter after which total of five people were arrested. It is not yet known other than father and son, who are the other three people arrested in this matter.

According to the police the candidate admitted to committing fraud by using a proxy to appear instead in the JEE Main 2020 exam to a friend via phone call, which was recorded, the police said. But the link between the boy and his friend wasn’t made clear.

The complainant alleged that on the day of the exam, the candidate entered the specified centre at Borjhar area, but came out after completing the biometric attendance with the help of an invigilator. After that another person wrote the exam. The invigilator had allegedly helped the JEE aspirant in cheating, police said.

The examination centre has been sealed and the management has been summoned, police said.

It was also alleged that a private coaching institute in Guwahati was involved in the incident.

The police have approached the National Testing Agency, which conducted the test across the country, and sought information related to the JEE Mains to help them in their investigations.