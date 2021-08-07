Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID vaccine gets Centre's nod for emergency use in India

Headlines

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

Meet IPS Anshika Verma, an engineering dropout who cracked UPSC exam on 2nd attempt, got AIR…

How can you make UPI payments without sufficient bank balance and repay later? Know here

Tiger Shroff denies collaborating with Sanjay Dutt in Firoz Nadiadwala's Master Blaster, deletes tweet later

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

How can you make UPI payments without sufficient bank balance and repay later? Know here

Meet IAS Vandana Chauhan, who cracked UPSC without coaching in 1st attempt with AIR...

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Ishaan Khatter spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in their first public appearance, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

HomeIndia

India

Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID vaccine gets Centre's nod for emergency use in India

Johnson and Johnson's single-dose vaccine for COVID has got approval for Emergency Use in India, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Satur

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2021, 02:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Johnson and Johnson's single-dose vaccine for COVID has got approval for Emergency Use in India, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday. The US vaccine maker had applied for Emergency Use Authorisation of its jab in India on Thursday.

Mandaviya in a tweet said, "India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against."

It is the third foreign-made vaccine to get Emergency Use Authorisation in India after the US's Moderna and Russia's Sputnik V. 

J&J, in a statement, said, "The Government of India issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-dose vaccine in India... This decision was based on topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE clinical trial."

J&J had asked for authorisation after data from its Phase 3 trials said its single-dose COVID shot is 85.4% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied. It also showed protection of 93.1% against COVID-19 related hospitalisation and death, 28 days from vaccination.

The vaccine got approval from the US FDA in February this year. 

While Moderna has got approval in India, the pharma company is stuck with a legal indemnity issue.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's table tennis team beats Yemen 3-0

Noida Traffic Advisory: Restrictions come into for effect for 5 days amid International trade fair and MotoGP

Director Vivek Agnihotri calls Nana Patekar's performance in The Vaccine War 'one of the most powerful' in Indian cinema

Amitabh Bachchan reveals famous bulb jacket costume for Yaarana song Sara Zamana was his idea: 'I made a big mistake'

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje ruled out of ODI World Cup 2023: Reports

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE