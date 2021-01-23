'Joe Biden is not my President' trends on Twitter after this response from Indian guy, how it started

Hours, after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America on Wednesday, a Twitter trend related to his inauguration, caught everybody's attention.

#JoeBidenIsNotMyPresident started trending on Twitter in India. The reason behind the trend catching on is an Indian guy's hilarious response on Twitter.

After his swearing-in ceremony, Biden had tweeted, "It's a new day in America."

An Indian Twitter user replied, "Joe Biden is not my President."

Following his comment, someone asked on Twitter if he was a Trump supporter, the simple reply from him evoked laughter from the Twitterati.

"No I am from India," he said.

Joe Biden is not my President. https://t.co/oM5YOHsFc7 — Poortuguese (@Poortuguese1) January 22, 2021

The Indian user Tiwari's response started the trend #JoeBidenIsNotMyPreisdent on Twitter. People had a field day in the microblogging platform.

Let me make this clear. @JoeBiden is not my President and never will be. No, seriously. I'm Canadian. Love that guy though! Congrats, Joe! — Ryan Lindley (@ryanlindley) January 21, 2021

Joe Biden is not my president. Coz I don't leave in New York, I live in Bhubaneswar,India. My president is Shri Ram Nath Govind.@rashtrapatibhvn Hoping @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will work on a great Indo Us relation.#JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #JoeBidenInauguration 46th President — Utkal Anan (@AnanUtkal) January 22, 2021

Biden, 78, became the oldest US president in history at a scaled-back ceremony in Washington that had been largely stripped of its usual pomp and circumstance, due both to the coronavirus and security concerns following the January 6 assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters. Biden was sworn in by supreme court chief justice John Roberts, and his wife, Jill Biden, held the Bible as he took the oath. The Bible has been Biden’s family since 1893 and was used during his swearing-in ceremonies as vice-president.

Joe Biden arrived at the US Capitol on Wednesday morning for his presidential inauguration, to take over a country battered by the coronavirus pandemic and to put an end to a tumultuous four years under President Donald Trump.