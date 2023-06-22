Joe Biden gifts PM Modi antique American camera, book of wildlife photography at state dinner

Twitter: @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden today at the White House. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his American colleague Jake Sullivan joined them at the intimate meal.

At the White House, the dignitaries were treated to an enthralling musical homage that highlighted the various regions of India. Talented young dancers from Studio Dhoom, an Indian dance studio situated in the DMV region that seeks to close the generational divide and promote an appreciation for the vibrant and rich Indian dance culture, gave this fascinating performance.

Joe Biden gifted Modi a handmade, antique American book galley. An antique American camera, a hardback book of American wildlife photography, and a first edition autographed copy of "Collected Poems of Robert Frost" were further gifts given to PM Modi.

As the official gift, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will present PM Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century. President Biden will also gift PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of… pic.twitter.com/OeYWYpXUQp — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

On the other hand, PM Modi gifted a 7.5-carat green diamond to the First Lady, while President Joe Biden received a unique handcrafted sandalwood box from the Prime Minister.

President Biden received a sandalwood box in which were placed a silver statue of Lord Ganesha, a diya (oil lamp), and "Das Danam," in honour of his 81st birthday in November.

"Das Danam" signifies donations made when a person reaches the age of 80 years and eight months and reaches the status of "Drishta Sahasrachandro," or the person who has witnessed 1,000 full moons.