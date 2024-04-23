Twitter
Jodhpur Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past result and more

The date of voting for the Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is on 26 April ( Phase 2 ).

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

The Election for Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan, which is part of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will take place this year in Phase 2. The final dates for the voting and results of the Jodhpur Lok Sabha election were released by EC on 16th March.

Important Dates

The date of voting for the Jodhpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is on 26 April ( Phase 2 ).

The date of counting and results for the Jodhpur Lok Sabha Election 2024 is on 4th June.

Candidates

While some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others declared candidates as the elections proceeded across phases.

While BJP has pitched Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Congress has fielded Karan Singh Uchiyarda.

Past Election Result

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of the BJP won from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by 788888 votes while 514448 votes were secured by Vaibhav Gehlot of the INC.  He lost by 274440 votes

Gajendrasingh Shekhawat of the BJP won from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in the LS elections 2014, securing 713515 votes while beating Chandresh Kumari of the INC.

 
