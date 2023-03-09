Search icon
Jodhpur man arrested for trying to extort Rs 5 crore from IAS Anita Yadav

Jodhpur: The accused is an alcohol addict, the police claimed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:22 PM IST

Jodhpur man arrested for trying to extort Rs 5 crore from IAS Anita Yadav
The Haryana government recently granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate Yadav. (Representational: Pixabay)

The Gurgaon Police have arrested a Rajasthan man for making an extortion call to IAS officer Anita Yadav. The man has been identified as Rishi Sharma, a resident of Jodhpur. The man was living in Udaipur's Keshav Nagar.

The accused is 43 years old and works as an insurance agent.

Yadav had lodged a complaint against an unidentified caller for trying to extort Rs 5 crore from her on March 6. 

The accused will be produced in court, the police said.

He had learnt about the ongoing corruption probe against the IAS officer and searched her number on the Internet. He then demanded Rs 5 crore from her, offering to get her name cleared. 

The accused is an alcohol addict, the police claimed.

The police said there was no mention of Rs 5 crore in the call recording produced by the police officer. Sharma was allegedly heard saying 5 when the officer asked the accused about money. 

The Haryana government recently granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate Yadav, another IAS officer and seven officials in connection with an alleged scam in Faridabad.

With inputs from PTI

