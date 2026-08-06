Jodhpur fire: 12 fire tenders rushed after massive blaze breaks out at car service centre | VIDEO

A major fire broke out at a car service centre in Jodhpur late Wednesday, destroying several vehicles before firefighters brought the blaze under control after a lengthy operation.

A massive fire broke out late at night at a car service centre situated behind Jodhpur's PG Women's College, engulfing several vehicles parked inside.

Fire brigade and police units rushed to the site immediately on Wednesday night at 10 PM, eventually deploying 12 fire tenders to bring the intense flames under control after strenuous efforts.

Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade and police teams rushed to the scene and initiated relief and rescue operations.

According to the Fire Department, two fire tenders were dispatched immediately upon receiving the alert. Given the severity of the blaze, a total of 12 fire tenders were eventually deployed. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after a strenuous effort.

Fire Officer Jalaj Ghasia said the facility is at a repair and maintenance centre. Most employees had already left for the day when the fire started. Preliminary suspicions point to a short circuit as the cause, which ignited stored paint and other flammable materials. However, investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Earlier in June, a school van carrying around 10 children caught fire in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, but all the students were rescued safely after the driver acted promptly and evacuated them before the flames spread.

The van was carrying around eight to 10 children from Copper towards Singhana when the incident occurred near Kanchania ki Dhani, officials said.

The vehicle belonged to a private playschool in Singhana.

Officials said the driver noticed the fire and immediately stopped the vehicle before quickly helping all the children get out. Owing to the swift response, no child sustained any injuries in the incident.

The fire engulfed the van shortly after the children were evacuated. Locals gathered at the spot, and the blaze was later brought under control.

The incident comes weeks after a major fire at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Jaipur claimed three lives. On June 9, at least three people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a house in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area, officials said.

According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma, the fire was brought under control, and the injured are undergoing treatment.

"A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Kho-Nagoriyan area of Jaipur. An illegal firecracker factory was operating inside the house, and a gas cylinder also caught fire. Three people died, and five are undergoing treatment. About eight people were present in the house, including one woman and one child," Sharma said.