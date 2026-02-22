Jodhpur double death: Sisters aged 25 and 23, die by suicide on their wedding day, here's all you need to know

Around midnight, both brides went to sleep, but their health suddenly deteriorated at about 4 am, prompting family members to take them to a private hospital in Jodhpur.

A household in Jodhpur's Manai village was left in shock and grief after two sisters, Shobha (25) and Vimla (23), died on the day of their wedding. The sisters, who were teachers at a private school, were set to be married on Saturday, and the preparations for their weddings were in full swing on Friday night, when the incident occurred.

According to ADCP (West) Roshan Meena, the wedding celebrations at their home continued until late Friday night. Around midnight, both brides went to sleep, but their health suddenly deteriorated at about 4 am, prompting family members to take them to a private hospital in Jodhpur. Doctors declared both women dead on arrival, and their bodies were brought back home, where funeral preparations began.

Investigation underway

When police received information about the incident, they arrived at the scene and halted the funeral arrangements. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination and were later returned to the family, officials said. Preliminary investigations suggest that the sisters may have died after consuming a poisonous substance; however, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is completed. So far, no suicide note has been recovered from the scene.

Allegations of family pressure

'The sisters' maternal uncle, Jaswant Singh, has alleged that family pressure may have contributed to the incident. He claimed that members from the father's side of the family had pressured arrangements for marriage alliances that did not materialise, allegedly creating emotional stress for the sisters