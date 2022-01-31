Jodhpur: 19-year-old model jumps from sixth floor of hotel, dials father before attempting suicide

A 19-year-old model in Jodhpur, Rajasthan allegedly tried to take her own life by jumping off the sixth floor of a hotel on Saturday night. This incident took place just moments after the model called up her father in a distressed state.

According to media reports, the woman was residing in Hotel Lord’s Inn in Jodhpur when she decided to take this extreme step. She allegedly jumped from the terrace of the hotel she was residing in on January 29, and had called her father before doing so.

Gungun Upadhyay, the 19-year-old girl, is a fashion model and is a resident of Jodhpur, where the incident took place. She had reportedly returned from Udaipur to Jodhpur on Saturday, the same night when the incident took place.

Before jumping off the terrace of the hotel, Upadhyay dialed her father in a distressed condition and told him that she was going to commit suicide. She also told her father to look at her face when he sees her.

Ganesh Upadhyay, Gungun’s father, immediately contacted the authorities who tracked her down to the hotel she was staying at. Before the police could arrive at the scene, Gungun had already jumped off the terrace of the hotel and severely injured herself.

As per the media reports, Gungun was rushed to the hospital after sustaining major injuries due to the fall. She has fractured her legs and her chest and has lost a lot of blood. The doctors are currently transfusing blood due to the massive blood loss.

The reason for the alleged suicide attempt of the Jodhpur model is not yet known, but the police are conducting investigations. Gungun is not in a condition to make a statement yet, and will only be able to do so once her condition improves.