'Jobs are at...': Passengers stranded at Mumbai airport as IndiGo flight to Qatar...

As many as 250-300 passengers are stranded at Mumbai airport, who were scheduled to fly to Qatar via an IndiGo airplane.

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha, Qatar has been delayed due to some 'technical issues' with passengers stranded at the Mumbai airport, Maharashtra. The passengers alleged that they waited inside the aircraft for nearly five hours and that they were eventually asked to deboard the plane, NDTV reported.

The plane was scheduled to take off at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, i.e., September 14. After deboarding the plane, the passengers were taken to immigration waiting area at the Mumbai airport, the report suggested.

"We were not allowed to deboard the plane because immigration was over," NDTV has quoted a passenger, who was flying with his wife and a child, as saying.

He further claimed that the passengers were asked to wait in a holding area and that no official was speaking to them.

Another flyer said that they were not given food or water by the airport or airline authorities.

"It is a chaos over here. People are worried as their jobs are at risk. Passengers are waiting with their children," he said while speaking to NDTV.

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from IndiGo. The airline, however, responded to a flyer's 'X' post who alleged that the flight to Doha was 'stuck' at Mumbai Airport due to a 'technical problem'.

"The immigration authority is not giving permission to offload the passengers," the flyer wrote on X, to which, the airline responded that 'it sincerely regrets the incovenience'.

"Hi, we sincerely regret the inconvenience. We request you to kindly share your contact number via DM so we may connect with you over a call. ~Laurette", the airline replied.