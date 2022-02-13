Job Alert: THIS bank is recruiting for various posts – Check details

Those who have been looking for good opportunities to work in a bank can finally end their search. The Nainital Bank Limited had decided to fill the vacant posts of Management Trainees and Clerks. The last date to apply for these posts is quite near.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should apply by February 15 through the official website of Nainital Bank which is www.nainitalbank.co.in.

Nainital Bank Vacancy Details

As per the bank’s official notification, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies out of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainees and 50 vacancies are for the post of Clerk.

Age Limit for Recruitment in Nainital Bank

According to the bank’s official notification, the age of the candidates should be between 21 to 30 years.

Educational Qualification for Recruitment in Nainital Bank

Speaking of educational qualification, the candidate should have Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50 per cent marks from a recognised university. Also, the candidate must have proper knowledge of operating a computer.

Application Fee for Recruitment in Nainital Bank

Candidates willing to apply will have to pay Rs 1500 as application fee for the post of Management Trainees and Clerks.

How to apply for Nainital Bank Recruitment

• Go to the official website of Nainital Bank i.e. nainitalbank.co.in.

• Click on the Recruitment tab on the homepage.

• Fill up the application form.

• Pay the application fee.

• Upload the scanned copy of the documents.

• Keep the hard copy with you for future reference.