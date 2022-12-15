‘Jo sharab peeyega wo marega’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s bold words as Chhapra hooch tragedy death toll reaches 39

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy has now touched 39, as dozens of people lost their lives after consuming poisonous liquor in Bihar. Now, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his outrage over the distribution of alcohol in the dry state.

After poisonous liquor claimed lives of 39 in Saran district’s Chhapra, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rejected the possibility of giving compensation to the families of those who fell victim to the spurious liquor, saying those who drink alcohol must know of this fate.

While speaking to reporters regarding the recent Chhapra hooch tragedy, Nitish Kumar said, “Jo sharaab peeyega, wo toh marega hi na... Udaharan saamne hai — peeyoge toh maroge. (Those who drunk liquor will obviously die. We have an example in this case).”

Chapra hooch tragedy | Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes liquor, they'll die - example is before us. This should be condoled, those places should be visited & people be explained: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/JCjY439kL0 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

This comes just a day after Nitish Kumar became outraged and agitated in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha after BJP started raising commotion and protests in front of the speaker. Kumar further pointed out how similar deaths linked with illicit liquor were observed in other states.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, “Even when there was no liquor ban here, people died due to spurious liquor - even in other states. People should be alert. As there is a liquor ban here, something spurious will be sold due to which people die. Liquor is bad and shouldn't be consumed.”

The Bihar CM, who recently cut ties with the Bhartiya Janta Party and joined hands with foe-turned-partner RJD to form a new government, said that grief should be expressed but there should be no calls for compensation for the affected families.

Saying that the government is launching a major awareness program, the chief minister defended the liquor ban in the state, saying that it has helped many people give up alcohol in the state, and has led to improved health and financial conditions for many.

(With inputs from agencies)

