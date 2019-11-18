JNUSU protest: Police stops agitating students at Ber Sarai road, Sec 144 imposed outside JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who are carrying out a protest march to Parliament against a hike in hostel fee and other issues, were stopped by Delhi Police at Ber Sarai road and are not allowed to march further. The students are demanding a complete rollback on fee hike.

Amid the JNUSU protest, traffic could be adversely affected or stopped on Nelson Mandela Road, Aruna Asaf Ali Road and Gangnath Marg. Also, section 144 has been imposed at Baba Gagannath Marg.

Delhi: Police stops Jawaharlal Nehru University students at Ber Sarai road, not allowed to march ahead towards Parliament #JNU pic.twitter.com/Nf2VFnw2JH — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

Students have been protesting since October 29 by boycotting classes, examinations, demanding the rollback in the hostel fee hike. According to them, the university administration passed the draft hostel manual without holding any consultations with the students' community.

JNUSU is seeking the support of other universities and colleges to join in their protest march to press for their demands.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements ahead of the JNUSU protest march to Parliament.

Following protests, the JNU administration has not entirely rolled back the decision but has cut down the hike to some extent on Wednesday.

The hostel fee for a single room which was earlier Rs 20 and was increased to Rs 600 and has now been set at Rs 200. While the room with two beds, the fees for which was Rs 10 and was increased to Rs 300, will now cost Rs 100.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi Police registered an FIR against unidentified people for vandalising Swami Vivekananda's statue and causing damage to property in the JNU administration block. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the JNU administration.

Yesterday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station in Delhi in connection with the vandalism of Swami Vivekananda's statue during protests against fee hike in the University on Thursday. In the complaint, the administration called for strict action against the culprits involved in the incident.

Dr Buddha Singh, the chairperson of JNU's Swami Vivekananda Statue Installation Committee, filed the complaint at the police station.