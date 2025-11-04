JNUSU Elections 2025-26: Voting to be held today, results to be announced on…; check list of key candidates here

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) holds its 2025–26 student union elections today, November 4. Polling is underway for key posts, including President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Results will be announced on November 6 after the counting of votes.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi is set to witness a highly anticipated democratic exercise today, November 4, as students head to the polls to elect the new office bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) for the academic year 2025–26. The elections mark one of the most vibrant student political contests in the country, with participation from both left-wing and right-wing student groups.

According to the JNUSU Election Committee, polling will take place throughout the day, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 6, when the final results will be announced.

Timeline of the Election Process

The election process officially commenced on October 24 with the release of the tentative voter list. Nomination forms were issued on October 25, followed by the filing of nominations on October 27. The list of valid nominations was displayed on October 28 at 10 a.m., and candidates were allowed to withdraw their nominations the same day until 5 p.m. The final list of contenders was made public later that evening, followed by a press conference to formally introduce the candidates.

In preparation for the polls, the university also formed a Grievance Redressal Cell earlier this month to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections and address any complaints or disputes that may arise during the process.

Candidates and Key Contests

This year’s elections have drawn strong participation, with seven candidates vying for the post of President. Among them are Aditi Mishra, Angad Singh, Raj Ratan Rajoriya, Shinde Vijayalaxmi Vyankat Rao, Shirshava Indu, Vikas Patel and Vikash.

For the position of Vice President, three candidates are on the list: Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, Shaikh Shahnawaz Alam and Tanya Kumari.

The race for General Secretary includes Gopi Krishnan U, Preeti, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey, Shuaib Khan, and Sunil Yadav. While Anuj, Danish Ali, Kuldeep Ojha, Manmohan Mitruka and Ravi Raj are competing for the Joint Secretary post.

Political Alliances

The Left alliance, comprising AISA, DSF, and SFI, has fielded a united panel with Aditi Mishra for President, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu for Vice President, Sunil Yadav for General Secretary, and Danish Ali for Joint Secretary.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also entered the contest with Vikas Patel as its presidential candidate, Tanya Kumari for Vice President, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey for General Secretary, and Anuj Damara for Joint Secretary.

Representation and Expectations

An encouraging feature of this year’s polls is the strong participation of women, who constitute around 30% of central panel nominees and 25% of school councillor candidates. In last year’s election, the left-backed alliance secured three out of four central panel seats, while the ABVP made a comeback by winning the Joint Secretary position, its first central panel victory in nearly ten years.

As voting unfolds across the campus, anticipation runs high among students and observers alike, with many viewing the JNUSU polls as a microcosm of larger political trends within India’s student movement. The results, due on November 6, will determine which group leads one of the country’s most politically active student bodies in the coming year.