JNU Violence: Did clashes break out during Ram Navami hawan?

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has finally broken its silence on the violent brawl that broke out between two groups of students on the night of Ram Navami, which led to several students ending up injured.

The JNU administration urged all its students to maintain peace inside the hostel and said that “violence will not be tolerated.” The violence between two groups, RSS-affiliated ABVP members and JNUSU members broke out on the night of April 10, as per the authorities.

In its official statement, the administration of the university further confirmed that the clashes inside the Kaveri hostel broke out when a group of students objected to a hawan being conducted on Ram Navami in a “peaceful” way, a claim also being made by the ABVP.

"Taking serious note of the incident, the Vice-Chancellor, rector, and other officials visited the hostel and met the students. The VC conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed to the students to maintain peace and harmony," the JNU Registrar said in an official appeal to the students.

"JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on campus. If anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per university rules," he added, as per PTI reports.

Further, the college authorities clarified that there is no bar on serving non-vegetarian food inside the university canteen and that the mess is run by students and the authorities have nothing to do with the menu or the food being served inside.

READ | JNU violence: Unknown ABVP members booked, university warns students

Throwing light on the events of April 10, the JNU administration said, “It was the occasion of Rama Navami and Hawan was organized by the students in the Kaveri Hostel and there were who were objecting to this. The wardens and Dean of Students tried to pacify and the Hawan was concluded peacefully.”

The registrar further added, “Despite this, some group of students were not happy with this and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by an altercation between both the groups in the Kaveri Hostel.”

The video from the JNU violence shows people being thrashed and beaten, and also shows one student bleeding from the head. While one group alleged that the clash broke out after non-vegetarian food was served in the mess, others said that the Ram Navami puja was disrupted by students.

(With PTI inputs)