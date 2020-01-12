JNU violence: Delhi Police to begin inquiry of suspects, serves notice to nine students

Kickstarting its investigation into the recent incidents of violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police on Saturday served a notice to at least nine students of the varsity, asking them to come in for questioning. The notice has been served to students who are suspects in the JNU violence incidents on campus.

The girl students who have been asked to come in for the inquiry have been provided the liberty to choose the date and time of their questioning, as and when it is comfortable to them. A lady police officer will conduct the inquiry of the girl students at the appointed time. Meanwhile, the others have been asked by the cops to reach the SIT office of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch at Kamla Nagar on January 13, for the inquiry.

The Delhi Police on Friday said that misinformation related to the criminal cases filed in connection with last Sunday's JNU violence is being circulated, adding that an investigation is currently being conducted to look into the matter. The Delhi Police also released images belonging to the suspects, as and when they were identified via circulated footage.

According to the images that have been released, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and several other members of Left-wing student organisations were named, alleged of having been involved in violence on the campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

However, defending herself, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, “What’s the proof against me?” She asserted that until and unless Delhi Police conducts a fair probe, she would continue to protest in a peaceful and democratic manner. “Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” Ghosh said.

Reacting to the recent incidents of violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vice-Chancellor of the university Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said on Saturday that some "activist students", backed by a group of teachers, were actually responsible for creating an atmosphere of terror at the varsity campus, adding that this terror had forced several students to leave the hostels.

He said that this might be caused due to outsiders, who have no relation with the university, sometimes staying over in the hostels and possibly participating in any possible violence.

On January 5, some masked men with sticks and iron rods entered the JNU campus and launched an attack on students and teachers, they entered students' hostel and vandalized campus property. Several people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra, and many teachers received grievous injuries.