India

JNU violence: Delhi Police forms fact-finding committee under Joint Commissioner of Police, case with Crime Branch

The committee is trying to solve the case soon, said Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 10:24 PM IST

The Delhi Police has formed a fact-finding committee under the authority of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range), Shalini Singh, to investigate the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Adding that the case is with Crime Branch now, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Delhi Police, MS Randhawa, said on Monday that the committee will find facts pertaining to the sequence of events on JNU violence and avoid any delay in investigation and inquiry. He also added that all 34 persons injured in the incident have been discharged from the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

He added that the committee has already found some vital clues, and will be trying to solve the case soon. "The case is with Crime Branch now. Delhi Police's Joint CP Western range, Shalini Singh, is head of the fact-finding committee."

Adding details regarding the investigation, Randhawa said that police are normally deployed in the administration block; however, the scuffle on Sunday took place away from the area. "Around 7:45 PM, we were requested by the JNU administration, then we entered the University and carried out a flag march," the Delhi Police PRO said.

 

 

Randhawa stated that the Delhi Police is committed to solving the case regarding JNU violence on a timely basis. "An FIR has been lodged in the matter. The investigation is underway," he said, adding that a total of 34 persons were injured in the clashes and all 34 have been discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)' Trauma Centre.

