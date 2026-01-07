JNU to take BIG action on students over raising provocative ‘Modi, Shah ki kabr’ slogans, says, ‘expulsion, debarment…’

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to take a strict action against students chanting ‘objectional’ slogans against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a protest inside the premises. JNU administration vowed to take action and said that universities cannot be converted into hate lab

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to take a strict action against students chanting ‘objectional’ slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a protest inside the premises. This comes after the video of JNU students raisinf provocative slogans Modi, Shah ki kbar khudegi…’ after Supreme Court of India denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

JNU warns of suspension and debarment

JNU administration vowed to take action and said that universities cannot be converted into hate laboratories. In a post on JNU’s official X handle, the administration said, "Universities are centres for innovation and new ideas, and they cannot be permitted to be converted into laboratories of hate. Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right."

The JNU administration further warned that those involved would face immediate suspension, expulsion, or permanent debarment from the university. It added, “But any form of violence, unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Students involved in this incident will also face disciplinary measures, including immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment from the University.”

JNU has also ordered an internal inquiry. The University has named several students, including current Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, and said they were identified during the programme and claimed that the slogans were “deliberate”, “repeated” and had the “potential to seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony and security”, as reported by PTI.

Additionally, JNU administration held a meeting on Tuesday and will take corrective action against the students found guilty.

JNUSU president’s clarification

JNUSU president Aditi Mishra has dismissed the allegations of any protest targeting any person. She clarified that students hold a protest to condemn the violence that occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020. She said "All of the slogans raised were ideological and did not attack anyone personally."